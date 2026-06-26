Fond du Lac man sentenced to 40 years for Oshkosh murder

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 20‑year‑old Fond du Lac man has been sentenced to 40 years for a 2024 shooting in Oshkosh that left a Michigan man dead, court records show.

Daniel Trevon Wilson was 18 when prosecutors say he fatally shot 19‑year‑old Atem Mathaing, who was visiting from Michigan, on July 2, 2024.

On Friday, Winnebago County Circuit Judge Scott Woldt ordered Wilson to serve 30 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

According to prosecutors, witnesses told police they were with Wilson near Wisconsin Street and Prospect Avenue when a man approached and asked if they wanted to buy drugs. The group declined. One witness said he saw Wilson and the man talking; another said he saw Wilson shoot the man with a black handgun.

The criminal complaint says Mathaing suffered five gunshot wounds. Wilson was arrested in Fond du Lac within hours, and his bond was later set at $1 million.

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