Focusing in on AirVenture: photographers capture the 2025 EAA airshow

“It takes a lot of practice and a lot of patience, and you have a lot of success, but you also have a lot of failures," Frank Sellin, a professional photographer at the 2025 Oshkosh Fly-In, says.

Sellin, a U.S Marine veteran, woke up at 5 a.m. to grab a front row seat to the air show.

"My parents were in the navy, I'm a navy brat," he says. "I grew up around airplanes and just had a love for aviation.”

He says he enjoys seeing the military planes.

“Just the nostalgia of seeing the old Warbirds and the old war jets, just kind of a cool thing to see," he says.

Andy Chow sat next to Sellin near the runway.

"This will be our tenth year in a row for Oshkosh," he says. "It’s always cool to get out to an airport and see a real World War II plane and take pictures of it.”

They come to capture the airplanes.

“That’s what inspires me to go from air show to air show looking for just things that I haven't seen before that I can get on my camera," he says.

But Chow says they stay because of the community.

“We look after each other and we make friendships, lifelong friendships, I've met people out here that I’ve never met before," he says.

Brayden Bochetto is a 17-year-old photographer from New York.

“It’s a really great place to come out and just bring out a camera," he says. "You’re going to get amazing shots, you’re going to see things you won’t see anywhere else.”

Bochetto says photography has given him a new perspective on the world.

“There are plenty of things to see out in the world, it doesn’t have to be planes like this, there are lots of places you can go," he says. "It’s a great hobby, I recommend people get into it.”