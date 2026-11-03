OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Despite the weather, Wisconsinites headed to the polls to decide the state's next governor.

At the Culver Family Welcome Center on the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus, NBC26 spoke with first-time voters about their motivation to turn out.

From the economy to the simple act of civic duty, voters shared what issues matter most to them. Some even said they're doing it for their loved ones.

For Riley, who declined to share a last name, the issues at stake were deeply personal.

"I think a big thing for me though policy wise, I wanna be able to buy a house. I wanna be able to afford more groceries and not have gas be $4.50." Riley said.

WATCH THE FULL BROADCAST HERE:

First-time voters brave rain to pick Wisconsin's next governor

For some, the motivation was from civic duty.

"I'm just passionate about doing what we're supposed to do. I was glad that I got the opportunity to be able to vote." Winkel said.

"People have died just for us to have a chance to vote, and I really want to take up on that." Otto said.

For others, the push came from family.

"Part of it is my dad. He's very into politics and what's going on today in the world, and he was just pushing me and my family to just get out there and cast a vote." Koeller said.

"I voted because of my family, but also because of my friends. They were a big factor of me going out here and wanting to vote." Riley said.

In the city of Oshkosh, election results will be counted in phases Tuesday night.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.