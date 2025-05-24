Finding hidden treasures: Omro rummage sale brings community together

OMRO (NBC 26) — The annual Omro City-Wide Rummage Sale brings the small community together and helps raise money for local organizations.



The annual community garage sale runs through Saturday of Memorial Weekend

Sellers can earn money or collect donations for a local cause.

Shoppers visit multiple sales a day, finding inexpensive treasures.

Connie and Joyce Gabrilska enjoy the Omro City-Wide Rummage Sale each year.

"It gives us a day to be together and do something different," Connie says.

The in-laws say they love spending the day searching for hidden treasures.

"With the price of everything these days... usually you can find some good deals," Connie says.

The weekend-long garage sale gives homeowners, like Miranda Egan and Audra Howen, a chance to earn some extra cash and talk with neighbors.

"I just moved to Omro, so it was a good way to get in touch with the community and see everyone else around," Egan says.

For some organizations, like the Omro Community Youth Group, it's a chance to raise money. They're fundraising to send the kids to camp.

"This weekend is always super busy," Victoria Olson, one of the parents in the youth group says. "We just completed our first year, and it's the first time taking the kids to camp... giving them something positive to look forward to."

The Omro Freemasons were also fundraising. The money they make at the garage sale goes to various community events hosted at their lodge.

"We do our best to sell as much as we can because the more stuff we sell, the more money we're going to have to donate towards the lodge and our activities that we donate to," junior warden Tim Doolittle says.

Wherever the money is going, most people agree that the best part of the sale is connecting with each other.

"It's a small town so you have half the people who come up they know you," Matt Wolf, a garage sale owner in Omro, says.

"You just get to meet them and it's interesting," Sharon Wolf, another seller, says. "I always like to know what they're looking for– what is their treasure they're going to find?"