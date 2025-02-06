Film combines ice fishing and immigration in a story about Wisconsin

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A Wisconsin-born film maker is screening his new movie across the state, telling the story of a Hispanic immigrant finding belonging through ice fishing.



Nathan Deming grew up in small town Wisconsin and is now a film maker in Los Angelos.

Deming is making a 12-part movie series about Wisconsinite stories, and "February" is the second movie of the series.

Deming is traveling with lead actor, David Duran, across the state to screen the movie.

At Roger Cinema, also known as Rosa Theater, locals came to see a free screening of a new independent film.

"We're definitely proud to support local film makers," Jesse Weasner, general manager at the theater, says.

The movie was made by Wisconsin-born film maker, Nathan Deming, as part of his 12-part series.

"I want to make a movie for every month of the year," Deming says.

The movie was filmed in Wisconsin, in February and mostly in an ice shack.

"It's just been my dream forever to make films for Wisconsinites," Deming says.

The movie tells the story of a Hispanic immigrant trying to assimilate into small town Wisconsin.

To help himself do so, the main character asks a local to take him ice fishing.

“Despite how cold it is, no matter what, it’s this very warm place that you can go to," Deming says.

While the movie tells the story of an immigrant family, Deming says it wasn't meant to be political.

"I didn't set out to be a political film maker, I just want to tell human stories," he says.

The movie was filmed two years ago, but lead actor, David Duran, says it holds an important message for today, given current events.

“I feel like a lot of Hispanic workers are very unseen, I think you should take a look around and notice how many of us are working very hard to make all of this all function," Duran says.

Duran comes from a family of immigrants, and while he didn't grow up in Wisconsin, says he can relate to the main character's story.

"Reading the script I just wanted to represent them completely," he says.

Deming and Duran are screening the movie in different cities across the state almost every night in February.

A full list of the showtimes can be found on their website.