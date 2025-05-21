“Exceptional” Oshkosh fitness instructor honored for national award

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A fitness instructor at the Oshkosh Senior Center has won national recognition for his positive impact on older adults.



Dan Braun has been a fitness instructor in Oshkosh for decades.

Braun is a top-four finalist in the 2025 SilverSneakers Fitness Instructor of the Year award.

Class participants love Braun's enthusiasm and positivity.

Those who attend Dan Braun’s workout classes at the Oshkosh Senior Center say they’re one-of-a-kind.

“He has this gentle way of motivating people,” Carol Schlei, a group fitness participant at the center, says. “He is exceptional… He does stand out from the rest.”

Peggy Ruedinger is another regular in Braun’s classes. She takes group fitness classes to stay healthy for her grandkids.

“We just want to thank him for being so involved in taking care of us,” she says.

The senior center thanked Braun by nominating him for the 2025 SilverSneakers Instructor of the Year Award.

He is a top-four finalist.

“This is an honor I was absolutely not expecting,” Braun says. “Seeing how impactful this has been to these folks really just makes me feel like what I’m doing is worth it.”

The award recognizes fitness instructors across the nation who work with older adults.

“We love to recognize instructors who really go above and beyond to live the SilverSneakers way,” Julie Logue, director of fitness operations at Tivity Health, says. “It takes a lot of energy and dedication and enthusiasm to really motivate a group of people.”

Braun says his fitness classes have helped seniors gain the strength to walk unassisted, prevent serious falls or injuries, and improve overall quality of life.

“They want to be able to spend time with people and have a good quality of life, and this program and these classes definitely go a long way towards helping them achieve that,” he says.

