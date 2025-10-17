OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Erik Metzig, 28, was sentenced to two consecutive terms of life imprisonment without parole Friday morning for the premeditated murder of his parents, David and Jan Metzig, at their Winnebago County home in 2023.

Judge Michael Gibbs delivered the maximum possible sentence after a tense and emotional hearing in Winnebago County Court, where Metzig, his family members and prosecutors spoke about the case.

Erik Metzig sentenced to life in prison for murdering his parents

Defendant blames parents and medication

Before sentencing, Metzig addressed the court. He blamed his parents and prescription medication for his actions.

"My parents were, whoops, forcing - causing me to be depressed. Causing me to be mentally ill," Metzig said. "Prescription medication that I did not want to take."

Metzig claimed the medication was responsible for his actions.

"I am certain that if I had not been taking that, this never would have happened," he said.

Prosecution challenges mental illness claims

District Attorney Amanda Folger disputed Metzig's mental health defense, noting that medical experts did not support his claims.

"He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness or defect, a plea which was not supported by either doctor to examine him," Folger said. "One of the doctors explained that Eric was likely malingering, or in other words, faking mental illness."

Brothers against brother

Two of Metzig's own brothers testified against him during the sentencing hearing.

Louis Metzig expressed concern about his brother's potential for future violence.

"If Eric is willing to murder our own parents and attempt to tarnish our father's reputation, the very people who care for him love him the most," Louis Metzig said. "He is capable of harming anyone."

Matt Metzig criticized his brother's lack of accountability and attempts to manipulate the narrative of what truly happened.

"He planned this terrible act, attempted to conceal it, and denied responsibility until the evidence against him was overwhelming," Matt Metzig said. "Only then did he enter a no-contest plea to avoid a trial."

Judge cites lack of remorse

Judge Gibbs agreed with the prosecution and family members, noting Metzig's failure to take responsibility for his actions.

"There's some victim blaming, some medication blaming," Gibbs said before delivering the sentence. "But very little remorse is being shown."

"All things being considered, Mr. Metzig, you are hereby sentenced to life in the Wisconsin prison system, and both sentences will be consecutive with each other," Gibbs said.

Metzig was found guilty due to no contest pleas on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. In addition to the life sentences, he must pay $1,036 in restitution to the victims' families.

