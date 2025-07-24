OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The spirit of AirVenture is experimental aircraft, and that rings true in the push for electric aircraft. Beta Technologies, an aerospace company, brought two of its electric aircraft models to the airshow.



Ella Brisson is a pilot and instructor with Beta Technologies.

The Beta ALIA was on display on Wednesday at AirVenture.

The ALIA takes less than an hour to charge and flies for an hour and a half, according to Brisson.

Ella Brisson has a passion for aviation and grew up with two parents who were airline pilots.

She says she's glad she chose a career path in electric aircraft.

"I think that being on the forefront and part of something that is actually driving the entire industry to be better is really special," Brisson says.

Brisson is an instructor and a pilot at Beta Technologies, an aerospace company that builds electric aircraft.

“Creating this shift in the aviation industry," Brisson says.

Brisson and her fellow Beta pilots flew the Beta ALIA passenger aircraft and a Beta cargo aircraft to EAA from Vermont.

Both aircraft are fully electric, and both will be featured in the Oshkosh Air Shows.

"Electric aircraft are flying, like really flying, cross countries and going all over the place," Brisson says. "It's not the future, it's now, it's happening now."

After a full charge, which Brisson says takes less than an hour, the aircraft can fly for an hour and a half.

“Electricity costs a whole lot less than burning fuel," Brisson says.

Take a look at the Beta ALIA:

Electric aircraft are a growing part of EAA AirVenture

Brisson says Beta hopes to develop the technology for accessible cargo, medvac, and passenger airplanes.

“Ensure that we’re able to give them something that’s actually functional," Brisson says.

The ALIA was a popular site on the grounds Wednesday.

“It’s really cool, I got to see it fly yesterday, and it’s amazingly quiet," Evan Baitch, an AirVenture attendee from Connecticut, says.

“It’s a really cool aircraft, totally different form factor than everything else here," Ian Carr, an attendee from Philadelphia, says.

“I don’t see anything but good things coming from electrification of aircraft," Kyle Simkins, an attendee from Philadelphia, says.

The positive response solidified for Brisson that it’s about more than just one electric aircraft,

“I think for me personally, it’s almost like a purpose or a duty to be a part of getting people involved in an industry that we’re actively trying to make better," she says.

