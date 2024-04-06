EAA's Girls on the Fly event inspiring the next generation of women in aviation

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — EAA is working to ensure the future of aviation by showing girls what it's like to work in the industry.



The Experimental Aviation Association, EAA, hosted its first of two Girls on the Fly events of the year

60 girls got to experience a few of the possible careers in the aviation field

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

According to the Federal Aviation Administration and the group Women in Aerospace, of the nearly 700,000 pilots in the United States, only 8.4% of them are women.

EAA is attempting to change that one girl at a time.

It’s called Girls on the Fly. It started with EAA educator Cindi Pokorny, who got the vision off the ground last spring.

“I really wanted to create this event so that girls who don’t have someone in their life to show them that path to aviation could show them that path," says Pokorny.

Held for one day in the spring and the fall, the event has been so popular that they had to add a waitlist because so many girls wanted to participate.

Pokorny believes the program’s success comes from its purpose.

“It’s a safe place for girls to explore something that maybe they thought wasn't really for girls,” said Pokorny.

From taking apart an engine to building remote control planes, flying on simulators, and more, Girls on the Fly is making sure girls know no matter what it is there is a place for them in aviation.

“It doesn’t have to be piloting. You can be an engineer, you can be an interior designer, a nurse, or a doctor. You can do anything in aviation,” said Pokorny.

The next Girls on the Fly event will be on October 26th. Those interested can learn more about the event by going to the EAA's website.

