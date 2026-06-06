OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — At the EAA Youth Education Center a new event is taking place and that is the EAA Discovery Day.

Alyssa Clancy is the Youth Education Center Program Manager and says the event is geared towards older kids who are curious about aviation.

"This event specifically is for the 13 to 18 year old range, so that they can get hands on with aviation and learn more about stem, and the careers that are available to them," Clancy said.

Clancy says that getting kids thinking outside the box and exploring ideas they never thought of is something they hope to achieve with this new event.

"Aviation has so many opportunities," Clancy said. "And what we like to tell kids is if you can think of a career, it probably has a place in aviation."

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EAA creates new event called Discovery Day

Charlie Diaz is one of the youth counselors at discovery day and says whether it's helping the kids build drones, soldering, or in the flight sims it gives them opportunity to hone interests they maybe didn't know they had.

"So just to get there minds turning on a different type of career I think has been good," Diaz said. "And just talking with us and doing different things, if they get inspired by something we do."

Diaz says seeing the kids get excited and passionate about the activities reminds him of himself at that age.

"Cause I know that happened with me with airplanes," Diaz said. When I was young and getting into airplanes I just knew that this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life."

Other counselors say they hope the event comes back next year so that they can help a new group of kids find their passion.