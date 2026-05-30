OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — In Oshkosh, if you drove past the EAA museum on Saturday odds are you saw that kites had taken over the airfield.

The director of the EAA museum, Chris Henry, says while the wings on strings event was put on pause for over a decade, it's return is a welcome one.

"This one was one that the local community asked for us to bring back," Henry said. "And I'm really excited to see it back."

And Henry says the community has absolutely backed up their love of wings on strings.

"In the first hour of the gates being open today we have already had a few hundred people show up," Henry said. "So the numbers show that yeah they were ready to come back for the kites."

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EAA Brings back Wings on Strings event for first time in over 10 years

Jeff Kuhns is the president of Wisconsin Kiters Club and says members of the club came out from all different corners of the state just to participate.

"Most members that could make it today were very excited about the opportunity to get back and fly at EAA," Kuhns said. "Its been many years since the club has been able to fly here."

Kuhns says the club enjoys helping younger kiters at events like this to make sure they have a fun experience.

"One of our first tips we give is to put out a lot of line," Kuhns said. "That gives the kite some room to move and that usually makes you pretty successful with it."

While many of the event goers are here for the first time. They say they hope the event comes back bigger and better than ever next year.