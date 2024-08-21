E. coli spikes 'common' during summer in Lake Winnebago, county says

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Many of the beaches and boat landings on Lake Winnebago are tested weekly for E. coli in the water because water quality can go from safe to dangerous within a day, according to county health officials.



Fluctuations of E. coli levels in lake water is common during the summer, Winnebago County says

If the E. coli levels are high, it can be dangerous to swim.

Some beaches will have signs posted with the water quality of the week, but the quality is also available online.

Ecoli is measured in particles per 100 millilitres (mpn/100ml).

Any level over 1000 mpn/100ml can pose a health risk.

On Aug. 15, Fresh Air Park in Neenah was measured at 2,419 mpn/100ml, so the beach was closed to swimmers.

On Aug. 19, the beach was tested again and read 8.6 mpn/100ml, so it was once again open to the public.

Winnebago County environmental health specialist, Morgan Peterson, says the quick change in levels is normal.

“It can have random spikes that happen," she says.

Peterson says the spikes are common during summer months, since more people are using the beach.

“It can be caused by many environmental factors based on what happened in the lake that day or at that beach," said Peterson.

Animal waste, trash, runoff or swimmers using the water while sick can cause E. coli levels to rise, according to Peterson, and with water flow on a larger lake, the levels can decrease quickly.

Peterson says the closures this year have been sporadic, so they do not raise concern. The Winnebago County Public Health Department informs the DNR if a site has to be closed several times in one summer.

With levels changing so fast, Peterson recommends swimmers take precautions, including not swallowing lake water, showering after being in the water, and washing hands before eating.

