OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The sights and sounds of Christmas filled downtown Oshkosh early this year, as the holiday parade made its first return since 2024.

Last year, the parade was canceled due to inclement weather.

Jake Richter, who's visiting from Illinois, says although the parade isn't in December anymore, it's better for everyone.

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Downtown Oshkosh Holiday Parade returns for first time since 2024

"I think its a safe option so everyone can make it out," Richter said. "And I honestly don't think it bothers anyone."

Richter says celebrating Christmas before Thanksgiving is a little different, but the warmer temperatures do make it better.

"Yeah, it is weird," Richter said. "But its also nice out and everyone is having fun. So that is all that matters."

Oshkosh resident Dan Schmidt has lived in Oshkosh for 30 years and has been to the parade about 10 times. This year, he got to bring his granddaughter to her very first parade.

Schmidt agrees that moving up the date to November was likely the right call.

"I think moving forward if you have it this time of year, you would probably have better success," Schmidt said. "But again there is no guarantee that you are going to have 50 degree temperatures in November. That is pretty unusual."

Schmidt adds he understands why some people don't like the date change, but that doesn't mean they can't be festive. It's just a little earlier than normal.

"It seems to me that everyone here is in the Christmas spirit," Schmidt said. "So that I don't think that is a problem right now."

Other parade goers say regardless of the weather they are just glad to get the parade again.