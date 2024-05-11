Cyclists take to the streets of Oshkosh in city-wide community event

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — They hit the road, just not in a car.



Oshkosh residents cycled around the city, collecting raffle tickets for prizes at an ending celebration.

Oshkosh North High School students worked closely with Discover Oshkosh to put on the event.

On a clear, sunny, Saturday morning, neighbors around Oshkosh hopped on their bicycles and went cruising.

The city-wide event was put on, in part, with the help of students from Oshkosh North High School through the school’s “Communities Program.”

Sophomores Evelyn Voss and Kiley Musha spent the morning at Fugleberg Park. They say the program gives them an inside look at how their city is run.

“Since I’m young, I haven’t had, really, the experience of knowing how our city really works," says Voss. "So, when people come in, like, from the city and the council, it’s really cool to see.

There were twenty “pit stops” for bikers to stop by, each yielding a raffle ticket for prizes at an ending celebration which took place at the Lakeshore Four Seasons Park.

Optometrist and business owner Ryan Ames says outings like this make Oshkoh, Oshkosh.

“Being born and raised here, making the community is about these community events," Ames said. "Anyone can own a business, live in a community, but if you get involved, that’s what makes it better.”

Ames also says events like this allow people to get outside, catch up, and make new relationships.

“I’ve been very happy with the number of people coming through," Ames said. "Everyone is very happy. I think the sun has a lot to do with that, but then just getting to talk to a lot of people as they go through the city has just been fantastic.”

Discover Oshkosh also says that May is National Bike Month and that people should be on the lookout for more bike-related events throughout the month.