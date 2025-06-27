Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cummins and union reach agreement: workers set to return to work July 7

Claire Peterson
Local 291 UAW Cummins workers went on strike on March 18. Photo was taken on April 17.
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — After more than three months on the picket line, workers at the Cummins plant Oshkosh have voted to end their strike and approve the latest contract on Friday, June 27.

Local UAW 291 president, Ryan Compton, says the union voted to pass the contract 53 to 26. It's the third time the union has called a vote since beginning the strike.

Compton says they "weren't overjoyed with the contract," but still agreed to go back to work on July 7.

The workers went on strike on March 18 after contract negotiations were stalled. Compton says the biggest disagreements were about pay, temporary work, mandatory Saturday work days, and the attendance & PTO system.

