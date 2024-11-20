County board aims to prevent corporations from buying residential homes

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Board of supervisors signs a resolution asking the state to prevent corporations from buying single-family homes.



County board member Rachael Dowling says corporations are buying homes and leaving them empty, inflating housing costs.

Dowling hopes the resolution will persuade Wisconsin State Legislature to pass a bill addressing the issue.

The resolution passed 29-5 on Tuesday night.

Dowling proposed the resolution at the board of supervisors meeting on Nov. 19, though she passed it through the committee level this summer.

The resolution reads "the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors... determines that measures be implemented by the Wisconsin State Legislature to stop corporations from purchasing single-family homes in Winnebago County and the State of Wisconsin."

The resolution will be forwarded to all other Wisconsin counties, Gov. Evers, the Wisconsin Counties Association and the National Association of Counties.

"Let's protect our future of home ownership in Winnebago County so our children and grandchildren have a chance to live and thrive in our beautiful community," Dowling says.

A few board members have concerns with the resolution, including board member Thomas Swan, who says the state does not have the right to determine who can and cannot buy a house.

"I'm not a lawyer, but I know a little about real estate, and I just don't think you can keep anybody from buying property in this country," he says.

Board member Billy Halbur says he's strongly in favor of the resolution. Halbur says corporations are to blame for the housing crisis.

"Keeping these houses empty and on the market drives up the surrounding rental properties," Halbur says.

Dowling says she spoke with multiple lawyers when drafting the language. The resolution serves as a recommendation and is not an actionable item.

"By supporting this resolution, we're sending a clear message to the Wisconsin State Legislature: stop corporations from taking over our neighborhoods," Dowling says.

