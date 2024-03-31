Country club hosts brunch, Easter egg hunt to connect with the community

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A country club hosted an Easter event on Sunday.



Oshkosh Country Club held their annual Easter Sunday brunch and Easter egg hunt

Starting at 9:30 am, families were greeted by the Easter Bunny and let around the property to look for eggs with treats of all kinds inside.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“We’ve been doing it every year because it’s such a success- because it’s such a hit," says TJ Highlands Steakhouse restaurant manager Meena Al-Ghetta. "I wanna say we probably fill up a week prior every time."

The Oshkosh Country Club held an open-to-the-public Easter egg hunt and brunch on Easter Sunday. Starting at 9:30 a.m., families were greeted by the Easter Bunny and let around the property to look for eggs with treats of all kinds inside.

TJ Highlands Steakhouse is located on the property. They hosted a brunch for families to partake in before and after the egg hunt.

Manager Meena Al-Ghetta says it helps them engage with the community.

"There is no stipulation as far as, like, age, we welcome everybody and I think Easter is a good time to show that.”

TJ Highlands employees says the event overall continues to be so successful that they’re going to keep doing it next year and beyond.

