Concerns mount at UW Oshkosh after student visas revoked at UW-Madison

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Concerns are mounting after UW-Madison reported that several international students had their visas revoked.



UW–Madison confirmed student visa terminations by the U.S. government

14 other students across the UW System may also be impacted

UW Oshkosh has not confirmed if any of its students are affected

UW Oshkosh has not announced if any of their students have had their student visas revoked. But, in speaking with students across campus, many say they feel that students should be allowed to stay.

Jimmy Kirksey is a cafeteria worker at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. He says he works with many international students.

“Many of them work at the cafeteria with me. I don’t know if they’re in danger,” Kirksey said.

But with international students across the country having their student visas suddenly revoked, he says he’s concerned for his coworkers and friends.

“It’s wrong. If these students are here and working and contributing to the economy, they should be allowed to stay,” he said.

The response stems from a press release from UW–Madison on Monday. The college says the U.S. government has terminated the immigration status of six current UW–Madison students and seven alumni on employment extensions through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System—or SEVIS.

A UW spokesperson also tells me that 14 other students in the system have been affected. But it isn’t clear which schools they go to.

University system officials stress that they had no role in the terminations and say the reason behind them is still unclear.

One UWO student I talked with didn’t want to go on camera but says she is scared for the students they work and study with, as some of them are international too.

Again, I reached out to the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh for further comment on the status of their international students but haven’t heard back yet.