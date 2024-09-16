City of Oshkosh wants opinion on overnight parking policy

The City of Oshkosh created an online survey for residents to provide feedback on parking policy.

City Council member Jacob Floam has heard several concerns on parking policy from constituents.

The feedback will be used to make future parking policy changes.



The City of Oshkosh is asking for feedback on overnight parking, as the city council looks to improve the parking policy.

Ryan Willis recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

Over the past four years, he’s paid over $500 in overnight parking tickets.

“It turns out to be really difficult for someone like me who’s just trying to get through college, working my $ 11-an-hour job, and now I have to pay another $30,” he says.

Parking overnight between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. is not allowed in Oshkosh. The city says the rule allows for snow plowing, street sweeping, garbage pickup, and mail delivery to operate efficiently.

Willis parks overnight on the street occasionally when his driveway is filled with his roommates’ cars.

Tickets for violating overnight parking rules are $30, but can increase to $65 if not paid within 30 days.

“It’s very frustrating," he says.

He’s not the only Oshkosh driver who’s felt frustrated. City Council member, Jacob Floam, says he’s received several comments about parking from his constituents.

Floam says City Council asked the City of Oshkosh to conduct a feedback survey, so they can use public opinion to make future parking policy changes.

“Hearing a number of different things from different residents, and we’re trying to craft a policy where it probably won’t be one size fits all, but what can we do better,” he says.

Floam hopes the council will be able to craft a flexible policy that is better communicated to Oshkosh drivers.

“When looking at how we want to have parking structured in the future, we're interested in having a policy that makes sure that residents are safe, residents have access to parking, that their guests have access to parking as well, and that the downtown core has enough parking for individuals,” he says.

The current policy requires a permit to park overnight.

There is a limited availability for permits, and depending on where you live in the city, you would need to either purchase a monthly permit, a 9-month permit, or an annual permit.

More information on permits can be found on the Oshkosh Police Department website.

While the permits cover most of the city limits, there are areas that do not offer overnight permits at all, including the University area.

“I had no idea I could even buy a parking pass for the street until I had gotten six tickets and reached out to the city,” Willis says.

Willis lives in the University area, so his only option to park legally overnight is to request permission online.

The permission form must be submitted before 1 a.m. and can only be used three times a month.

“I feel like a lot of the people that get these tickets aren't ne'er do wells that are planning on taking advantage of Oshkosh,” Willis says. “I think it's a bunch of college kids and students and family members that end up getting caught in the crosshairs of this what feels like a battle for the street.”

A link to the public survey can be found here.