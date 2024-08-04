Casting for a Cause: Statewide fishing tournament supports Appleton family

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — During the first weekend in August, casting is about more than catching the biggest fish. The Cast for Hope fishing tournament is a way to honor and support the Jedwabny family.



Brett Jedwabny will start rehabilitation Monday after a serious accident involving a power washer in July

Cast for Hope is a fishing tournament started by Brett's aunt and his fishing coach

The tournament is meant to honor Brett and raise money for the family.

In July, 15-year-old Brett Jedwabny suffered a severe injury after a power washing accident.

Brett is still currently at Children's Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee, but his dad, Tyler, says he was moved out of the ICU on Friday.

Brett will start rehabilitation on Monday, according to his dad.

One of Brett’s biggest passions is fishing, so his aunt and fishing coach felt a fishing tournament would be a perfect way to honor him.

"If there was one thing he wanted to do all summer long, it would have been fish, and it didn't matter who it was with... with his cousins, with friends, with anyone," Sara Perock, Brett's aunt says. "A stranger could say, 'Hey, do you want to go fishing?' He's like, 'I'm on all on board.' And so when it came to mind, I just thought, 'Let's do a fishing tournament.' Because, what better way to celebrate Brett still here with us?"

Cast for Hope will also raise money for the family.

Tournament attendees are required to donate $20 to the Jedwabny family to compete.

And there are #teambrett t-shirts available for sale. For every shirt sold, $10 will be given to the family.

Perock says they had over 100 fishermen participate and sold over 300 t-shirts as of Sunday morning.

The all-ages tournament is a big fish style competition.

You can also help the Jedwabny family by visiting their Gofundme.

