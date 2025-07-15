Campers have been on EAA grounds for weeks, preparing for AirVenture 2025

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Before the planes land here at EAA, the campers and RVs roll in. The campers arrive early, some driving cross-country, as they prepare for the world's largest airshow.

Sleepy Hollow Farms Campground is a private campground on the EAA grounds.

Some campers have been on site for over a month, preparing for AirVenture.

People start arriving at Camp Scholler at the end of June.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jeff Bartels owns Sleepy Hollow Farms Campground on the EAA grounds.

“We are the biggest private campground in Winnebago County and closest to EAA," he says. "This is our 25th year."

He says EAA is his biggest event of the year.

"It’s really a reunion, a homecoming, because a lot of the people who stay with us have been with us for 20 plus years," he says. "We have about a 90% return rate.”

People have to reserve early.

“The first day of the convention is when we start to take the list for next year," Bartels says.

Take a look at the campgrounds:

Campers have been on the EAA grounds for weeks, preparing for AirVenture 2025

Erica and Jeff Schnieder drove to Sleepy Hollow from Florida.

“We’ve been doing this for quite a few years," Jeff says. "I spent 26 years working for a helicopter company.”

They were one of the first EAA attendees to get to their campsite at Sleepy Hollow Farms, arriving the first week of June.

“We love EAA," Jeff says. "They get bigger and better every year.”

A short drive away is Camp Scholler, where people can reserve their spots starting at the end of June.

Tom Higgason is a former military pilot from Florida. He arrived last week.

“We love coming here," he says.

He says he comes early so he can explore Wisconsin.

“Not just enjoying EAA, but just to see some of your beautiful state.”