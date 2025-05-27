Building community: new skateboard shop opening in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — With hopes of getting the local skateboard community back on track, Zack Federer is opening a new skate shop on Main Street in Oshkosh.



Federer is opening Streets of Fire on June 14, inspired by a past shop in Oshkosh.

Federer hopes the shop will encourage a skateboard community to flourish in Oshkosh.

The shop will have skateboard parts and merchandise for sale.

Federer says he has been skateboarding most of his life.

"It's basically like an art," he says. "It's kind of our way of expressing who we are and being unique."

He says he doesn't know where he'd be without it.

"When I needed to clear my head, I would just skate," he says. "That was my lifeline basically."

Now, he wants to ensure that Oshkosh kids have the same outlet.

"To build skateboarding, to build a scene again, you need a foundation," he says.

His new shop, Streets of Fire Skate Shop, is meant to be that foundation.

It has the same name as Oshkosh's last skate shop, which closed in 2017.

Now an owner of his own shop, Federer hopes skateboarding will have the same effect on Oshkosh as it did on him.

"A place for them to come and learn something new," he says.

Federer is hosting an open house on Saturday, June 14, at 2 p.m.

