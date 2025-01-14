Building a legacy: Oshkosh family receives award for home restoration

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Owners of The Corbett House, Katy and Tim Neubauer, received an award for the care they've taken in restoring their 19th century home in Oshkosh.



The Corbett House was built in 1891 by architect William Waters

The Neubauers bought the home in 2021, restoring it with their seven children

The couple posted their progress on social media, gaining a local following.

Spending time together in their living room is something Tim and Katy Neubauer worked very hard for.

“It was a lot harder than I expected," Tim says. "I almost wanted to quit.”

The couple purchased The Corbett House on Washington Avenue in 2021, hoping for enough space to hold their family of nine.

"It’s almost like you’re building your own legacy," Tim says.

The house was named after Dr. Corbett who previously lived in the home. Dr. Corbett founded Lakeside Hospital, which eventually became Mercy Hospital.

The Corbett House was built in 1891 by popular Fox Cities architect, William Waters.

"Our thing was trying to preserve this, so it could be around for another 100 or so years," Tim says.

Tim and Katy purchased the home and the two other properties on the lot.

Over the next three years, Tim says they spent all of their free time renovating their future home.

"Everything was way harder, everything cost four times the amount of what we thought we would be at, hence the reason we're not completely finished," he says.

Tim and Katy posted videos online with their kids, documenting the renovation process. They amassed a large local following on social media, with millions of views and thousands of followers.

"We really were not expecting it to get popular," Katy says.

In October, the Winnebago County Historical Society gave Katy and Tim The Clarence J. Jungwirth Historian Award, which is given to community members who've made an extra effort to preserve Oshkosh history.

The family hit many obstacles, according to Tim and Katy, including having over $13,000 worth of tools stolen.

And while Tim says they wouldn't recommend a similar project to anyone, the couple is glad they took it on.

“Trying to get the kids outside, trying to get them to learn something and appreciate the value of hard work," he says.

The couple did everything they needed to make the space livable by the holidays, finally moving in October 2024. They say there is still much work to be done, but they can now sleep in The Corbett House.

“I just hope that when our kids are growing up they look back and see how cool that was," Tim says.

