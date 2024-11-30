Bucks G League affiliate honors all eleven federally-recognized Native American tribes in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — For the Wisconsin Herd, November 29th is the day of their seventh game this season. But for many in attendance, the game meant so much more.



The Wisconsin Herd’s Native American Heritage Night in Oshkosh celebrated Indigenous culture and history during Native American Heritage Month.

The event, planned in partnership with the Aambe Corporation, included dancers, singers, and special guest Ernie Stevens Jr. of the Indian Gaming Association.

Proceeds from a Native-themed jersey auction will support Aambe’s initiatives in Tribal economic development and cultural advancement.

For the Wisconsin Herd, tonight marks just their seventh game this season. But for many in attendance, Native American Heritage Night means much more, especially during Native American Heritage Month.

reporting from Oshkosh Arena, where the celebration highlighted the rich culture and history of Indigenous communities while raising funds for the Aambe Corporation.

Ron Spoerl, President and CEO of the Aambe Corporation, shared the significance of the event. “Aambe, A-A-M-B-E, in Ojibwemowin language, it means ‘hurry up’ or ‘let’s go.’ So the Herd came together and said, ‘Let’s go.’ Let’s create this opportunity to bring this altogether for our youth,” Spoerl said.

Spoerl adds that Aambe Corporation’s mission is to advance Tribal economic development while pursuing health, educational, and cultural initiatives to improve the lives of Indigenous people and their surrounding communities.

Wisconsin Herd President Steve Brandes said the team was inspired to partner with Spoerl and support his mission. “Seeing the impact in our community. No matter what cause it is, being able to tell stories that you normally can’t tell, leverages the power of the sport, the power of the athletes to give back to the community. And that’s the fun part,” Brandes said.

In just over a month, the Herd and Aambe planned a night to celebrate Native American culture. The evening featured young Native American dancers, singers performing in their native languages, and even a guest appearance by Ernie Stevens Jr., Chairman of the Indian Gaming Association and proud Oneida man.

“We really have an interesting history that’s oftentimes dominated in history by mascots or negative things or schoolbooks that haven’t been brought up to speed. This is the education right,” Stevens said, pointing towards all the Native American performers on the court.

The night also included specially designed Native American-themed jerseys, which are being auctioned off to support the Aambe Corporation’s mission.

If you're interested in getting your hands on a jersey from the game, you can bid on them here. All profits will go towards the Aambe Foundation.