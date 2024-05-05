Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh unveils renovations

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Club staff members say thanks to donors and community members alike, the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is ready for the city's youth of the future.



The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh unveiled their newest renovations to their facilities

"Phase Four" of the five-phase, $18.5 million project includes a teen center and new administrative facilities

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh unveiled their new and improved facilities after completing "Phase Four" of their five-phase renovation plan.

Phase four of the $18.5 million project includes an 8,000-square-foot teen center on the second floor and a new administrative wing for Boys & Girls Club professionals.

Club staff members say they’re excited to see the children's reactions to the renovations.

Club CEO Tracy Ogden says the new facilities have the ability to affect many local children.

“It was time to create new spaces and opportunities for kids," she says. "I mean, we serve 3,000 kids around the Oshkosh area and Oshkosh is our main site. So, it was time to expand and renovate.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh also says they aren't done yet. Next, they're adding a gym, a playground, and some outdoor basketball courts as they look to complete "phase five."