Body found in Lake Butte Des Morts identified as missing man

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The body found in Lake Butte Des Morts over the weekend has been identified



Police have identified the body as that of 27-year-old Aaron Daily

Daily had been missing since Christmas Eve last year

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family cover expenses, including funeral and transportation costs.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Police have identifed the man as 27-year-old Aaron daily. They say he was found dead Saturday evening in Lake butte Des Morts.

We've learned daily had been missing since last Christmas Eve and had been last seen in the 700 block of Wisconsin St.

Police had been searching for him since January 2nd.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family cover expenses, including funeral and transportation costs.

NBC 26 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information as soon as we get it.