Bill Clinton shows support for Kamala Harris in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Former president Bill Clinton campaigns in Oshkosh for Kamala Harris, critiques Donald Trump and JD Vance.



Bill Clinton spoke at the Winnebago County Democratic office on Thursday afternoon.

Clinton said Harris's economic, education and health care plans are better than Donald Trump's

Clinton critiqued Trump for his actions after the 2020 election.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story edited for web)

Former President Bill Clinton spoke at the Winnebago County Democratic office, where he was met with energetic Kamala Harris supporters.

The visit was to support Vice President Harris on her bid for president.

"Her economic plan is way better, her education plan is way better… her healthcare plan is light years better," he said during the rally.

He also criticized former president Donald Trump for his actions after the 2020 election.

"Donald Trump is running for president saying you're better than everybody else, and we should not live under the same set of rules, let me rig it for you," Clinton said. "He only wants to hire people that say 'you master.'"

Clinton also said that JD Vance lost his "one last smidgen of self respect" when Vance said the 2020 election was a fraud.

Tom Oakland was at the rally and said his first vote in a presidential election was for Bill Clinton.

"He beat an incumbent president, and we had a peaceful transfer of power," he says. "It's amazing what has changed in the Republican Party in the last 30 years."

Wanda Van De Hey was also at the rally. She said she was excited to see Clinton in her home town.

"I like to see any politician that's been in office, that has had experience, and has a feel for what's really going on," she said.

