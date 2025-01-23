"Bigger than cheer" Freedom Cheer travels to Dallas for national competition

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — The Freedom High School Cheer team won the 2024 state title for the first time in the school's history. Now, they travel across the country to represent Wisconsin at nationals.



The Freedom Cheerleaders have been a team since elementary school.

The 2024 team, made of only underclassmen, beat schools twice their size to win state.

They are the first cheer team from FHS to compete in the national competition.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, edited for web).

“We’ve always been saying, we’re gonna win state when we get into high school," Ella Petri, an FHS cheerleader says.

The girls on the FHS Varsity Cheer Sqaud say they're more than just teammates.

"We’re all sisters," Eve Schuh, an FHS cheerleader says. "Especially being with each other for so long, it feels like a family.”

Most of them have been a team since they were in elementary school.

“We all have a spot on the mat, we couldn’t do it without everyone that we have," Ellen Hermes, another FHS cheerleader says.

Their head coach, Ellen Wilson, has also been with them since elementary school.

“I’ve literally watched them grow up," Wilson says.

Wilson hopes to push her team to be great athletes.

“This is not for the faint of heart, this is not for the weary," she says.

As well as great people.

“We always say cheer is bigger than cheer, so we try to incorporate life lessons since they’ve been itty bitty," Wilson says.

Through her leadership and the girls hard work, they took home the state cheer title for the first time in FHS history.

They won despite being the smallest school competing and being made up of only freshman and sophomores.

"To hear our name be called was, I don’t have words," Wilson says. "It was indescribable to be there."

At the end of January, they travel to Dallas for nationals.

“It’s going to be in front of more people than we’ve ever competed in front of before," Becca Wait, an FHS cheerleader, says.

Overall, the girls say they're both excited and nervous for the new challenge.

However they come home, Wilson hopes the girls will remember the experience for the rest of their lives.

“I want them to be able to leave with their head held high and be proud and confident in all of their abilities and just know that they’re some of the strongest, smartest, bravest people that I know," she says.