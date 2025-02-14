OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — With far better ice conditions than last year, Battle on Bago returns to the Lake Winnebago system for the 18th year.



Last year, Battle on Bago canceled its fishing events due to thin ice.

Battle on Bago can be one of the busiest weekends for bait and tackle shops.

The tournament hosts a raffle, live music, and fish fry on top of the fishing events.



“Two years of no fishing is a long time," Matt Hartel says.

Hartel and his friend Noah Schmitz compete in Battle on Bago every year. They say they're excited to be out on the ice again after the past two years of poor conditions.

"Just trying to get out on the ice and have a little fun," Hartel says. "Get away from the craziness out in the cities.”

The two set up on Thursday night for the weekend.

"Being able to camp out on the lake, fish overnight, probably one of the funest things," Schmitz says.

At the same time on Thursday, volunteers set up the massive tent at Menominee Park in Oshkosh.

Battle on Bago board member, Todd Reuss says the tournament takes about 80 volunteers to run.

"We have a lot of people here helping us," he says.

The tournament starts at 6 a.m. on Friday, and prizes are given to the heaviest fish caught.

People can fish on Lake Winnebago, Lake Poygan, Lake Butte Des Morts, and Lake Winneconne.

There is also a gun raffle, live music, and a fish fry. More information on the weekend schedule can be found on their website.

While volunteers set up the tent, Cory Vanvonderen prepares for one of the biggest weekends of the season.

“By the time Sunday comes around, everybody is exhausted, but we look at it like 'we made it through another one'," he says.

Vanvonderen has owned Fish Tales Bait, Tackle & Coffee for 15 years.

“We’ve got ice, so it’s just kind of been a crazy year," he says.