OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh North High School Band Program brings school spirit to high school football games, continuing on a tradition that dates back generations. It’s a history that’s significant to current band director Gloria Dorschner-Mackie.



Oshkosh North High School was built in the 70s, and is one of the City’s oldest high schools.

Every band student, nearly 100 in total, plays at the home varsity football games.

Dorschner-Mackie is an alumna at Oshkosh North, and she is following in her late father’s footsteps as band director.

Inside one of Oshkosh’s oldest high schools, band students are practicing for the Friday night football game.

Every member of the band program participates in a long-standing tradition at the school.

“The system has pretty much been the same for a long time,” Gloria Dorschner-Mackie, Oshkosh North Band director, says. “I think my students know that there’s just like this history and legacy of high expectations and holding ourselves to high standards.”

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Band director continues family legacy at Oshkosh North High School

For Dorschner-Mackie, it’s a legacy that hits close to home.

She graduated from Oshkosh North, where she also participated in the band program. Her dad was the band director at the time.

“He was like my why for going into music in general, but he did pass away of a stroke when I was in college,” she says. “So this job is like so important to me, and it actually goes so beyond just being a band director.”

The passion for music was passed down from father to daughter to student.

“I’ve been in high school band for four years, and this year is my first year being the drum major,” Lexi Dombrowski says. “I lead the band, I conduct… I feel like it’s setting off my band career.”

Dombrowski plans to minor in music in college.

“I think the best part is seeing myself grow,” she says.

For Gloria Dorschner-Mackie, it’s easy to believe in her class.

“Honestly, I feel like my band students are the best students here,” she says. “They’re all so talented and they work so hard and I’m so lucky to be their teacher.”

Oshkosh North kicks off against Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Friday at Titan Stadium.

