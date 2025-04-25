Baby goats show their football pride for the NFL Draft

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A unique way to celebrate the first day of the draft, LaClare Family Creamery has a group of baby goats, dressed in NFL gear, available to pet for free.



LaClare Creamery sells goat cheese, but it also has a market with lunch and local products.

The Creamery was started by Clara Hedrich and her family.

Hedrich says she hopes to be a pit-stop for those traveling for the draft.

Started in the 70s as a small family farm, LaClare Creamery now has a large goat cheese factory in Malone. Co-founder, Clara Hedrich, says her family has always been fascinated with goats.

“If you look at them, they’re always smiling, they’re always happy,” she says.

On Thursday, as players get ready to be drafted in Green Bay, baby goats show their football spirit at LaClare.

The week-old goats are part of the creamery’s “Where are the Football Kids?” three-day event. The goats are hidden around the farm in football bandanas.

The creamery is also honoring Wisconsin and the draft through its special edition brandy old fashion goat cheese.

“We thought with the draft, what’s more Wisconsin than cheese, baby goats and old fashions,” Jessica Schoofs, retail manager at LaClare says.

Hedrich says she loves to teach about agriculture and farming, so the NFL Draft is an opportunity to reach more customers.



“One of the things we’ve focused on is agritourism,” she says. “You can get that idea of where does your food come from, what goes into that food,” she says.

As part of the mission of education, LaClare is hosting a “Meet Your Local Farmer” event on Saturday.

They also host Mother’s Day activities, baby goat yoga and baby goat snuggling. More information on their events can be found on their website.