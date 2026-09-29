As Oshkosh North students return after weapons incident, board president discusses possible policy changes

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — For the first time since last week's lockdown, Oshkosh North High School students returned to class Monday, welcomed back by staff and community members as homecoming week began.

The lockdown was issued last Wednesday after a 16-year-old student was found with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in his backpack. No one was hurt, and the student was arrested.

Students described a warm reception upon their return.

"There were teachers that were handing out goodies. There were parents that were bringing out breakfast items in the morning while we were coming into school," Jack Bennett, a North High sophomore, said.

"It was just a very welcoming atmosphere, although we were all very impacted by last week's events, it was very happy," said Christina Jolie, a North High junior. "We really do appreciate the staff and the police that helped us escort out of that dangerous situation."

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North High students return after weapons incident

Oshkosh neighborhood reporter Hayden Bailey spoke with School Board President Dr. Mike Ford, himself a parent of two North High students, who said he wants the board to conduct a thorough review before making any major policy changes.

"I get the immediate reaction that we just got to throw up metal detectors or we got to move to clear backpacks," Ford said. "Each one of those decisions has significant trade-offs, significant positives and negatives, and I think it would be irresponsible to just dive into that."

Ford emphasized that a review of the district's response will be completed before any policy changes are considered.

Students said they are excited to be back and celebrating homecoming week, with the football game scheduled for Friday and the dance to follow on Saturday.

The next Oshkosh Area School District board meeting is on Oct. 14 and will offer community members an opportunity to provide feedback on moving forward after the weapons incident.

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