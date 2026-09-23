UPDATE: Oshkosh North student had loaded 9 mm handgun, police say

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — UPDATE #6:

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Oshkosh Area School District officials said there are no immediate policy changes under consideration, such as metal detectors or clear backpacks, but they are still reviewing options with their emergency response team following a gun incident Wednesday morning.

The district declined to comment on potential disciplinary action involving the 16-year-old student.

Police also declined to comment on potential charges against the parents, citing the ongoing investigation.

Classes on Thursday ultimately were canceled following a debrief between staff and administrators, officials said.

UPDATE #5:

Oshkosh police said the 16-year-old student at the center of Wednesday's incident had a loaded 9 mm handgun in his backpack.

Officials would not speak to whether the parents would be charged in the case, saying the investigation was ongoing.

UPDATE #4:

Classes have been canceled at Oshkosh North High School for Thursday, Sept. 24.

The Oshkosh Area School District says on their website that the cancellation is not due to safety concerns. OASD adds that counseling, lunch, material pick-up and after-school activities will still take place.

The district outlined resources available Thursday:



Counseling service s (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.): School counselors, psychologists, and social workers will be available for individual support. Students must check in at Door 1 upon arrival and will be escorted directly to support areas.

s (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.): School counselors, psychologists, and social workers will be available for individual support. Students must check in at Door 1 upon arrival and will be escorted directly to support areas. Lunch service (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.): Lunch will be available to any Oshkosh North students in the cafeteria via Door 1.

(11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.): Lunch will be available to any Oshkosh North students in the cafeteria via Door 1. Material pick-up (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.): Students will be able to pick up personal items and materials that were left at school. Please enter through Door 1.

(10 a.m. – 3 p.m.): Students will be able to pick up personal items and materials that were left at school. Please enter through Door 1. After-School Activities & Athletics : All scheduled after-school activities, practices, and events will take place as planned tomorrow. We recognize that these activities serve as a helpful outlet and supportive environment for students.

: All scheduled after-school activities, practices, and events will take place as planned tomorrow. We recognize that these activities serve as a helpful outlet and supportive environment for students. Staff Structured Schedule: Oshkosh North staff will report for their regular work day on campus tomorrow for a structured debriefing process and mutual support.

Classes will resume at Oshkosh North on Monday, Sept. 28, as Friday, Sept. 25, is already a scheduled no school cay for students.

Other OASD schools will operate as normal.

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UPDATE #3:

A 16-year-old student was arrested Wednesday after a handgun and extended magazine were found in his backpack at Oshkosh North High School.

Police found the handgun and extended magazine in the student's backpack Wednesday morning, triggering a lockdown and evacuation of the school. Everyone is safe.

School leaders say a social worker notified police after another student reported seeing the gun in a school bathroom Tuesday.

Oshkosh Area School District Superintendent Bryan Davis said the tip made a difference.

"Speaking up saved lives. When you see something, say something."

More than 40 Oshkosh police officers responded and were assisted by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. 20 school buses transported Oshkosh North students and teachers to Oshkosh West for reunification with parents.

There were also reports that a second student had a firearm, though police say they could not confirm the suspect was in school at the time.

WATCH THE FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE:

Handgun found in backpack triggers Oshkosh North lockdown

The 16-year-old suspect is in custody and was taken to Fond du Lac Secure Detention. He is being held for possession of a firearm on school grounds. It is up to the district attorney to decide whether to formally press charges.

Davis addressed the impact of the incident on the school community.

"Today was a concerning and distressing experience for our students, staff, and families. And to our students, thank you for your incredible maturity, composure, and for looking out for one another during this truly terrifying ordeal."

Some parents are questioning the school's communication during the incident. Peter Yee, the parent of a junior at Oshkosh North, said he wishes parents had been notified sooner.

"The little bit of information that was handed out is great, but it took too long to hand that information out. I understand there's investigations and stuff that has to be done, but to keep people wondering about things, especially parents, that information, it, it should not have taken that long."

Classes will resume Thursday as normal at Oshkosh North, with additional officers and counseling staff available for physical and emotional support.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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UPDATE #2: A 16-year-old student was arrested Wednesday for having a handgun in his backpack at Oshkosh North High School, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Police said they received information that another student, a 17-year-old, may have also had a gun. Officers did not find additional weapons at the school, but are searching for the second student and the possible gun.

The school was evacuated and students were taken by bus to Oshkosh West High School, where reunification is happening. Parents are told to check their emails for full pick-up instructions.

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UPDATE #1: Students and staff are safe and one person is in custody following an active police incident at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday morning.

According to an alert sent out to parents, the school building was cleared and reunification has started, with pick-up taking place at Oshkosh West High School, 375 N Eagle St. Parents are told to check their emails for full pick-up instructions.

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ORIGINAL REPORTING: There is an active police incident at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday morning, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

This is a breaking story. NBC 26 has a crew on the way and will provide more updates.