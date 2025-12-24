OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — National health officials are predicting an aggressive flu season, with reports of a new variant and - nationally - less people getting the vaccine. Local experts stress strengthening the immune system and say it's not too late to get the flu shot.



Flu season will run through the end of March.

St. Vincent Community Free Clinic offers free check ups and flu vaccines.

Murdock Hometown Pharmacy owner, Jenni Villeneuve says vitamin D supplements can strengthen immune systtems.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Emily Htwe is the director of the St. Francis Community Free Clinic through Father Carr's in Oshkosh.

Everyone can receive free health care at St. Francis – there's no income or background check.

“We just accept whoever walks through the door," Htwe says.

They offer primary care – checkups and vaccines – as well as specialty care– including psychiatry and sleep analysis.

It's a free resource that’s extra important as flu cases ramp up in Wisconsin.

“This year especially, people are getting really sick, so it’s important for all people to have access to flu shots, regardless of how much money they make, if they have health insurance," Htwe says.

Watch the broadcast story here:

As flu cases ramp up, health experts stress flu vaccine and immune support

More than the shot, Htwe says there are some simple steps you can take to stay healthy during the holidays.

“Getting your general checkup is super important, just going to the doctor," she says. "Then just you know general health safety tips, washing your hands, getting your flu shot, making sure that if you’re sick, not feeling well that you’re not going to gatherings, taking that time to rest and recuperate.”

Jenni Villeneuve, pharmacist and owner at Murdock Hometown Pharmacy in Oshkosh, shares this advice.

“If you're sick, we do want people to stay home," she says.

Villeneuve says its not too late to get your flu shot, though peak flu season runs from now through March.

“We tend to see patients who are 50 and older prioritize it a little bit more than younger patients because when we're younger, we just feel more invincible," she says. "So I would definitely encourage all of those young people to go out and get it too.”

Villeneuve says its also important to strengthen your immune system.

“We always recommend vitamin D supplementation, that’s one of the vitamins that can really help boost our immune system’s ability to fight off infection," she says.

"Proper sleep is always super important – I think people discount how much benefit they can get from sleeping. And just making sure we’re getting enough fruits and vegetables and eating all the colors of the rainbow because that can also help boost that immune system.”