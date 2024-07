OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's lane closures in both directions on US Highway 45 from 9th Avenue to 12th Avenue in Oshkosh will last two hours. The closures began at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

In an email, they wrote the closure was due to flooding in the area. The Oshkosh Police Department is handling the incident.

NBC 26 will provide updates on air and online as they become available.