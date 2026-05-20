All aboard! New Menominee Park Train ready to roll in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A beloved ride returns to Menominee Park this Saturday, the city of Oshkosh announced Wednesday.

The new era for the Menominee Park train comes after the city planned to discontinue the attraction — citing increasing maintenance costs and declining ridership — but community support pushed leaders to look for a solution.

Earlier this year, council members voted to purchase a $100,000 trackless train with a donation from the WHW Oshkosh B’Gosh Family Fund via the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation.

City of Oshkosh

The new train’s first ride is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the train depot beginning at 9:30 a.m. The city says the celebration will feature face painting, mascot visits, food trucks, and more.

“This is more than just the arrival of a new train — it is the return of a treasured park experience that means so much to the Oshkosh community,” said Chad Dallman, park services and events manager. “We are thrilled to celebrate this moment with our partners and supporters who helped make it possible.”

Starting Saturday, the train will operate seven days a week, running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The train departs every 20 minutes, and rides last about 14 minutes, according to the city. Tickets cost $3 per rider.

