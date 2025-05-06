After near-death experience, young entrepreneur is dedicated to giving back to the community

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — As a young entrepreneur, Sawyer Rolfs wants to spread kindness and support throughout the Oshkosh community– all through his junk removal business.



Sawyer Rolfs started Oshkosh Junk Removal early 2025.

Rolfs gives back to the Oshkosh community in many different ways.

Oshkosh Junk Removal will clean out homes and construction projects, then bring the trash to the dump.

Sawyer Rolfs started Oshkosh Junk Removal in January as a 19-year-old.

“It really took off fast,” he says.

Rolfs, now 20 years old, is called to residential homes and construction projects to take piles of junk to the dump. He says he often finds items that could still be used.

“Pretty much every landfill gets filled with nice furniture, appliances, clothing, decorations, that every junk removal company thinks that that’s where it belongs, but to me… it belongs to a family that needs them,” Rolfs says.

When Rolfs recovers a piece of furniture, an appliance, home decorations or any other valuable item, he’ll give it away for free.

“Maybe there will be a full set of cabinets that somebody that just finally got their first house… can use, and they can install into their house, and then you know, since they don’t have to pay for that since we’re giving it to them, they’ll have more money for food… and taking care of their kids,” Rolfs says.

Giving back to the community, doesn’t stop at furniture for Rolfs. He does everything from making food for the homeless, to shoveling snow for free, to handing out 1,000 bananas out at Kwik Trip

“When you get to do a thousand of them, that’s a lot of people impacted,” he says.

Rolfs says he grew up in a low-income family with food insecurity, so feeding those in need is personal.

“Whenever I get enough money where I can buy enough food to feed everybody, I try to give back,” he says. “I just wanted to reflect on the things that I went through as a child so that doesn’t happen to anybody else... I feel like it’s my duty.”

That duty of giving back, has become more important than ever to Rolfs over the past year.

Last July, Rolfs’ dad died. Then, a month later, Rolfs was severely injured in a motorcycle accident.

The accident shattered Rolfs’ ribs, his arm and part of his spine. He says he was unresponsive for 30 seconds before being brought back to life.

Rolfs says his near-death experience made him reevaluate what is important.

“I just think wow, I need to spend my days thinking differently: How can I help people? How can I encourage people?” he says. “And with the power of God, I think everybody can do that.”

Rolfs says his faith has gotten him to the point he’s at today.

“I know what God would want, and I know what my dad would want, so it’s exactly why I do it.”