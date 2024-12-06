"Absolute magic": Oshkosh Holiday Parade returns to downtown

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The annual Oshkosh Holiday Parade returned to downtown Main Street on Thursday with over 70 floats from local businesses, schools and non-profits.



This year's theme for the parade was "12 Days of Christmas."

Kids and their families braved the cold, excited to see Santa Claus and collect candy.

After the parade, many people went to watch the rest of the Packers game at the local bars and restaurants.

The annual Oshkosh Holiday Parade hosted dozens of floats from organizations across Oshkosh.

"Over 70 floats of absolute magic," Jessica Lomena, Downtown Oshkosh Business Improvement District event and marketing coordinator, says.

Many families have made the parade a tradition, including Miss Oshkosh herself, Addy Wachholz, who was a part of the parade.

"I would go every year with my family," she says. "It's always been a dream of mine to be Miss Oshkosh in the parade, so I think that will be a really core memory."

And despite the low temperatures, the night was filled with cheers and laughter from those watching.

"It's just a blast," Bun Murphy, a local resident who watched the parade with his kids, says. "We brave the cold but we make it."

Overall, a chance for Oshkosh to be proud of its community.

"It's the community coming together to celebrate the community, you know?" Amanda Ward, a mom who came to watch with her kids, says.