"A good time to feel alive": Waupaca's New Year's polar plunge

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Perhaps one of the coldest ways to kick off the New Year, the Waupaca community participates in an annual polar plunge on Jan. 1.



Waupaca residents jumped into a frozen lake on New Year's Day, a 30-year-old tradition.

The polar plunge was held at The Indian Crossing Casino Waterfront Bar & Restaurant for the first time.

The plunge raised money for the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.

“It’s a good time to feel alive," Marcel Van Camp says.

Van Camp has participated in the Waupaca New Year's polar plunge for 15 years. He says the tradition began in 1992.

Every Jan. 1, Waupaca residents prepare their bodies.

“I’m ready to freeze," Jamison Ashby, a first-time jumper says before entering the water.

And they prepare their minds.

“I know the water is going to be cold but the bar inside is warm," Teddy Kortenhof, another first-time jumper says.

Readying to take a polar plunge into the lake.

"It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m excited to do it," Kortenhof says.

This year’s plunge was held at The Indian Crossing Casino Waterfront Bar & Restaurant.

“This year especially with them being able to kind of walk in," Breanna Yeska, event manager at Indian Crossing says. "I was like, I can’t believe they’re just walking into the water... but I think it was just really special that they were all just soaking in the moment.”

This year, the swimmers dive in for more than an adrenaline rush.

“I feel really good, kinda cold," Hunter Marcom says as he tries to warm up after getting out of the water.

The event also raises money for the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.

"With Waupaca County, we have 240 lakes and many many streams so it’s definitely an asset within our department," Detective Sgt. Nate Nelson says.

The team was founded in 2021 and buys all equipment and gear with donations.

“Fundraising and donations are how we function, so it’s very very important," Nelson says.

Overall it's a cold community event filled with warm hearts.

“Our community is small and quaint and it’s so special. So, I think that space of just coming together and donating for the new year is really special," Yeska says.

