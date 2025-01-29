A 'confusing' Oshkosh intersection is one step closer to a re-design

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A notorious Oshkosh intersection is now one step closer to getting a new look.

Tuesday night, the Oshkosh City Council approved a design for a new intersection at Sawyer Street and Oshkosh Avenue. The design includes a four way traffic light and median along Oshkosh Avenue.

The council unanimously approved the design 6-0.

Oshkosh residents who spoke with NBC 26 earlier this month said the intersection can cause traffic issues and lead to accidents.

"I remember what confused me the most were the lights that were kind of everywhere" an employee at a nearby restaurant said. "It's confusing to know where you stop exactly."

"The intersection is a mess, it's hard for pedestrians to cross over, any which way you're going," according to an Oshkosh resident who lives nearby.

The City of Oshkosh hired Strand Associates, a consulting firm, to study the intersection and come up with a plan. The firm found that there were 35 reported crashes at the intersection between 2019-2023.

The design will next need to be approved by Wisconsin Department of Transportation before the city can begin construction because Oshkosh Avenue is connected to a state highway.