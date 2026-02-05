A 23-year-old man fell through the ice on the Fox River raising safety concerns

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — It's that time of year where many venture onto the ice, mostly for recreation.

I just spent time on Lake Winnebago this week with ice fisherman getting ready for this year's sturgeon spearing season.

But not too far way on the Fox River Tuesday there was a stark reminder to be cautious while on the ice.

I met Captain Darin Rice at the Winnebago County Sheriff's office to talk about the scare, when a 23 year old man tried to walk across the Fox River where he stepped on a weak spot in the ice and fell through.

"He was able to pull himself out of the ice," Rice said. "And get to shore safely to summon medical help."

Rice says there are a couple factors why ice is not as thick in some spots, especially on the Fox River.

"The river itself has a very strong current," Rice said. "So there is not solid ice development generally on the river even with the cold temperatures we have experienced this winter."

Even though the outer edges may seem safe initially its not an indication of safe ice says Rice.

"As you get closer to the center of the river the ice gets less and less trustworthy and less and less safe. Rice "

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds people if you are going out look for clear ice which is generally stronger, and don't go alone.

They also advise bringing safety items like a cellphone, ice picks or claws and a life jacket just to be safe.

