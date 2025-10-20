Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay Oconto

Actions

Suring 18-year-old dies after car crashes into deer Friday

oconto county sheriff.jpeg
Oconto County Sheriff's Office.
Oconto County Sheriff's Office.
oconto county sheriff.jpeg
Posted

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old from Suring is dead after a car crashed into a deer in the town of Oconto Falls Friday night.

In a news release sent to NBC 26 on Sunday, the Oconto County Sheriff's Office said just after 10:15 p.m. Friday, they were called to County Highway B, south of Busy Nook Road.

The caller said a car had rolled over.

When sheriff’s deputies and other first responders got there, they found a car on its side in a ditch with extensive damage.

Investigators said the car was traveling north on County Highway B when it hit a deer and the driver lost control, overturning multiple times into the ditch.

The 18-year-old driver was thrown from the car. He was brought to a hospital in Green Bay where he later died from his injuries.

The sheriff's department said an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pari Apostolakos.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Pari Apostolakos
Jessica_NoGlasses_2025_white.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jessica Goska