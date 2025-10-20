Suring 18-year-old dies after car crashes into deer Friday

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old from Suring is dead after a car crashed into a deer in the town of Oconto Falls Friday night.
In a news release sent to NBC 26 on Sunday, the Oconto County Sheriff's Office said just after 10:15 p.m. Friday, they were called to County Highway B, south of Busy Nook Road.
The caller said a car had rolled over.
When sheriff’s deputies and other first responders got there, they found a car on its side in a ditch with extensive damage.
Investigators said the car was traveling north on County Highway B when it hit a deer and the driver lost control, overturning multiple times into the ditch.
The 18-year-old driver was thrown from the car. He was brought to a hospital in Green Bay where he later died from his injuries.
The sheriff's department said an investigation is ongoing.