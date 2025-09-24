Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
State charges dismissed against Oconto County doctor, now federally indicted

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — State charges were dropped against Isaias Cupino, the Oconto County doctor accused of child sexual assault, after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Cupino was first charged in federal court on September 5 with one count of production of child pornography.

Another federal case was filed on Tuesday, with a grand jury indicting the doctor with charges of production of child pornography, transportation of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

At a preliminary hearing in Oconto County on Wednesday, the court granted the state's motion to dismiss the case following the grand jury indictment.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled in federal court for Cupino on Wednesday afternoon.

