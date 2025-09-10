Lena doctor federally charged for alleged production of child porn

(NBC 26) — Dr. Isaias Cupino, the Lena physician charged in Oconto County with child sex crimes, is now facing a federal charge.

Cupino is charged in district court with production of child pornography. He appeared before a Green Bay federal judge virtually on Tuesday afternoon.

His next federal court hearing is not yet scheduled, according to court records.

In Oconto County, Cupino is charged with first degree child sexual assault, child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography — all felonies.

His next court hearing for the state charges is scheduled for Sep. 24.