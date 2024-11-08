Solar field controversy renewed in Morgan

MORGAN (NBC 26) — A 1,145-acre solar field could be coming to the Town of Morgan. The town is as divided on the subject as it was when two officials were voted out of office over their participation in the project in 2022.



See where NextEra Energy plans to put solar panels in Oconto County extending north from the town of Morgan.

NextEra plans to hold a meeting about the project open to the public on Nov. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oconto Falls High School.

NextEra says all people who agree to lease their land for the project do so voluntarily.

An issue that led to town officials being removed is again stirring up concerns in the town of Morgan. In Oconto County once again, there's interest in filling farm land with solar panels.

"The proposed and planned renewable energies coming to anywhere across the state of Wisconsin, it's sold as the greatest thing coming to your town," Oconto County supervisor Dave Behrend said.

But, he said, it's not the greatest thing. He lives in Morgan and is against the project since the state has the authority to approve it without a say from the town or county.

"If they want to come into a town and really be a part of the town, bring it to the town hall, Behrend said. "Bring it to those people and let them make a vote."

NextEra Energy plans to ask the state to install solar panels on roughly 1,145 acres. It's mostly farmland extending north from Morgan.

"The farmer's land is their retirement. That's their lifelong investment," Behrend said. He worries the installation of solar panels could damage the topsoil, making it difficult to farm the land again one day.

"So we can wind up with landfills of solar panels," Behrend said,

The panels would connect to a grid and the electricity they generate could power areas beyond the county and even the state through the American Transmission Company.

NextEra Energy says landowners willing to lease do it voluntarily. Off camera, we spoke with someone in favor of the project who says it should be up to the landowners to make the decision.

In a statement, NextEra writes "The proposed solar project for Oconto County will bring numerous economic benefits to the community, including the potential for millions of dollars in additional tax revenue which can be used to enhance schools, roads, and essential services."

As we've previously reported, the issue has created tension.

In 2022 two board members were voted out in a recall election after both signed deals with NextEra offering their land for the solar project.

NextEra told the Wisconsin Public Service Commission they hope to have the panels up and running by 2028. The company is planning an informational meeting for Nov. 14. It's happening at Oconto Falls High School from 6 to 8 p.m.