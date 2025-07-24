Public-confirmed tornado in Oconto topples massive oak tree, just missing home

OCONTO (NBC 26) — A public-confirmed tornado swept through Oconto on Wednesday, toppling trees and causing damage across the area, including a massive century-old oak tree that narrowly missed a home.

The severe thunderstorm brought powerful winds that uprooted trees, tore down branches, and scattered debris throughout the community.

Bob Telford, town supervisor for the Town of Stiles, experienced the storm firsthand.

"We came home during the storm actually. Just got off the highway, got into the garage just as it was really hitting and went right in the basement," Telford said.

While Telford's property was spared, he soon learned that his in-laws weren't as fortunate.

"We were down there for a few minutes, and pictures started coming in on Facebook messenger from my sister-in-law saying that they had a big tree down," Telford said.

The massive oak tree, estimated to be over 100 years old and standing about 7 feet tall at its root base, fell on the property of Jill and Terry Babino. The tree toppled over and blocked the road in front of their house.

Rather than waiting for emergency services, Telford and family members took immediate action once the storm subsided.

"And as soon as it let up, we came out here to get it out of the roadway to let people get through," Telford said.

Despite the impressive size of the fallen oak, the family considers themselves lucky that the damage wasn't worse.

"Definitely could have been worse. Thankfully it didn't hit the house or anything, it even spared their mailbox," Telford said.

Oconto was among several communities in the viewing area affected by Wednesday's severe weather system.

