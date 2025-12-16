Milwaukee man dies in rollover crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County

OCONTO (NBC 26) — A 34-year-old Milwaukee man died Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 41 in the Town of Pensaukee, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 15 near Brookside Road when the vehicle drifted into the median shoulder, lost control, traveled back across the road, and overturned into the west ditch.

Driver partially ejected, dies at scene

The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to Sheriff Todd Skarban.

A 31-year-old female passenger, also from Milwaukee, was transported to a hospital in Green Bay and is being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigation ongoing

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff's Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office, according to the sheriff's office.

No additional information is being released at this time.

Multiple agencies respond

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Pensaukee Fire Department, Oconto Fire and EMS, and the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office.

Deputies who responded to the scene observed the vehicle in the west ditch with extensive damage.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one," Skarban said in a statement.

The crash highlights the dangers of winter driving on Wisconsin highways, particularly in the evening when visibility may be reduced.

This story was reported by a journalist with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.