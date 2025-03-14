Man accused in hit-and-run crash that killed a former police officer found incompetent to stand trial

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Obilio Tomas Sargento Roblero, the man charged with a hit-and-run crash that killed a former Green Bay police officer last October, was found incompetent to stand trial by a judge on Friday.

Roblero, 33, appeared at the Oconto County Courthouse for a competency hearing on Friday afternoon, after a competency exam was ordered last year.

Competency hearings are held to ensure defendants are mentally capable of understanding the nature of court proceedings.

According to court records, both the state and the defense agreed with the findings of the exam, and the court accepted the conclusions of the psychologist's report — finding the defendant incompetent to stand trial at this time.

However, the court notes that this finding is "likely" to change, as competency can be restored within the statutory time frame of 12 months in the state of Wisconsin.

Court records state Roblero's competency status will be reviewed again in three months.

Investigators say Tom Roberts, the former Green Bay police officer, was helping someone with a broken-down ATV last October, when Roblero hit Roberts with an SUV. Prosecutors say Roblero then ran away with plans to flee the country. He was arrested in Arkansas days later and extradited to Oconto County.