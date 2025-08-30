Local display Labor Day message on Lena highway overpass to promote worker unity

OCONTO (NBC 26) — A highway overpass in Lena became an unexpected platform for a Labor Day message as members of Southern Oconto County Indivisible gathered to promote worker solidarity and community unity.

I was driving to cover a different story when I noticed what appeared to be a protest on the Main Street overpass. As I got closer, I realized it wasn't a protest at all, but rather a group sharing an important message about why Labor Day matters.

The banner read "Workers First," displayed prominently for passing commuters to see.

The group behind the display calls themselves Southern Oconto County Indivisible, a progressive but non-partisan organization that welcomes discussions with people of all political affiliations.

Co-leaders Mimi Gerner and Pam Kritz said their Labor Day message is one they hope resonates across party lines.

"We try to promote things that are for everyone. Because we are trying to bring people together. People are so divided too that we would love to see more people coming out no matter which side of the aisle you're on but, to just know that we're together," Gerner said.

"Yeah, I think that we can all agree that workers should come first," Kritz said.

The co-leaders said they have more gatherings planned for the future. More information about Southern Oconto County Indivisible can be found on their Facebook page.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."