Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay Oconto

Actions

Gov. Evers calls for candidates to fill Oconto County DA position

Gavel generic
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Governor Tony Evers said Friday he is still seeking candidates for the Oconto County district attorney position.

The vacancy came after former Oconto County D.A. Hannah Schuchart was appointed to the circuit court in late March.

Evers said applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

The new district attorney will serve the remainder of Schuchart's term, which ends in January of 2029.

Candidates can email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on the governor's website. According to a press release, applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

Jessica and Claire WebBios 600x400.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters